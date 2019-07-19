Texas Teen Arrested After Spitting In Arizona Iced Tea Bottle And Putting It Back On Shelf

The Teen Was Charged With A Felony After Being Caught On Surveillance Video

July 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
This whole licking items at the grocery store thing has officially gone too far. After multiple people have now gotten in trouble for licking ice cream, and putting the container back, a Texas teen took it one step further. The teen was arrested after allegedly spitting into a bottle of Arizona Iced Tea before putting it back on the shelf.

According to police, the 15-year-old admitted he spit in the Arizona Iced Tea bottle and put it back after being caught on surveillance video. He would later tell police that he did so because he thought the drink was “gross.”

The Texas teen was charged with tampering with a consumer product which is a felony. He has been transferred to a juvenile detention center in Odessa. Many were happy with the decision, as after the Blue Bell Ice Cream incident went viral, many are looking to gain their own online fame. Hopefully the felony puts an end to all this food desecration.

