Texas Teen Arrested After Spitting In Arizona Iced Tea Bottle And Putting It Back On Shelf

This whole licking items at the grocery store thing has officially gone too far. After multiple people have now gotten in trouble for licking ice cream, and putting the container back, a Texas teen took it one step further. The teen was arrested after allegedly spitting into a bottle of Arizona Iced Tea before putting it back on the shelf.

Texas teen spits into Arizona Iced Tea bottle and puts it back on shelf, gets charged with felony https://t.co/Fbo4uIZWPm #FoxNews — PERNECIA TATE (@1718Dell) July 19, 2019

According to police, the 15-year-old admitted he spit in the Arizona Iced Tea bottle and put it back after being caught on surveillance video. He would later tell police that he did so because he thought the drink was “gross.”

I remember all of this from a few weeks ago ! Awesome ! All those jerks being charged with FELONY charges !!



Texas teen spits into Arizona Iced Tea bottle and puts it back on shelf, gets charged with felonyhttps://t.co/NyCo9bkWgD — TexAR (@Andy91800173) July 19, 2019

About time they start charging them with more than a slap on the wrist! Texas teen spits into Arizona Iced Tea bottle and puts it back on shelf, gets charged with felony https://t.co/HNxZZFKzor #FoxNews — Hillbilly Vet (@stjohn45) July 19, 2019

Thank you #Texas for ensuring that even kids committing these moronic acts are charged with felonies. Undercharging may be why these things keep happening. No plea deal. A jury will convict. ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩ ⁦ https://t.co/LiVTL9ke4M — Daniel Guss (@TheGussReport) July 19, 2019

The Texas teen was charged with tampering with a consumer product which is a felony. He has been transferred to a juvenile detention center in Odessa. Many were happy with the decision, as after the Blue Bell Ice Cream incident went viral, many are looking to gain their own online fame. Hopefully the felony puts an end to all this food desecration.

Via Fox News