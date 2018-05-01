Texas Ranks One of The Most Fun States In America

WalletHub has released it's list of 2018's Most Fun States In America, based up 26 key metrics ranging from the cost of movie tickets, accessibility of national parks, to casinos per capita.

Here is how Texas ranks:

Fun in Texas (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.)

1st – Restaurants per Capita

1st – Movie Theaters per Capita

16th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

1st – Amusement Parks per Capita

10th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

5th – Fitness Centers per Capita

Wow... (6) Top 10 rankings, and overall, ranks #7! Just more fuel to the move-in fire North Texas continues to experience.

Think you'd better plan for family, friends, tourists, and more brisket this summer... :).

See how the other states rank, HERE.