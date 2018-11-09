Texas Rangers Unveil New Logo For Farewell Season At Globe Life Park

What a great 25 years its been at Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers have recently unveiled next year’s logo for their final season at Globe Life Park.

The design is the main entrance to the ballpark featuring flags on top with the years 1994 on the left and 2019 on the right. The bottom reads Globe Life Park In Arlington.

The logo will be worn as a patch on the Rangers home jerseys and will be stamped on every ball used at all home games. Catching one of those foul balls next year will be extra special. Check out the video the Rangers posted on Twitter of the new logo below.

After next year the Rangers will be playing all of their games next door at the new Globe Life Field.

Next season will definitely be fun and will feature tons of giveaways. So far there will be ten different bobbleheads featuring classic ballpark moments, and a three-day celebration during the Rangers final home games.



Via: FOX 4 News