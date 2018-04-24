Texas: One Of The Most Gambling-Addicted States

WalletHub has compared the 50 states across 19 key metrics and released it's list of the 2018 Most Gambling-Addicted States and Texas is in three Top 10 categories.

Gambling Addiction in Texas (1=Most Addicted, 25=Avg.):

40th – Casinos per Capita

42nd – Gaming Machines per Capita

24th – Lottery Sales per Capita

9th – % of Adults with Gambling Disorders

8th – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

37th – Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

5th – Legality of Sports Gambling

So, Texans are really into sports gambling, being arrested for gambling, and have a high percentage of persons with gambling disorders. Wow! It's a TTT... a Tempting Texas Trifecta! LOL!