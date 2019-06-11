Texas Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

What isn’t there to do in Texas, we have a little bit of everything.

Wallet Hub conducted its yearly study of the 'Most Fun States in America.' Overall Texas ranked as number 10. That’s a couple of steps down from last year. Wallet Hub determined each state's ranking based on 26 key factors, some of which include, best access to national parks, most marinas per capita and most performing arts theaters per capita.

Texas was tied for number 1 for most restaurants per capita and most movie theaters per capita.

The top 10 Most Fun States in America are:

California Florida New York Washington Colorado Nevada Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Texas

Check out all of Wallet Hub's finding in the link below.

Where will you travel on your #summer #vacation? Find out the most #fun states to visit and live in here: https://t.co/gWRZSTvFlh pic.twitter.com/PSYGl1ouY2 — WalletHub (@wallethub) June 10, 2019

Via: Guidelive