Texas Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

June 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Longhorn in Texas

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features

What isn’t there to do in Texas, we have a little bit of everything. 

Wallet Hub conducted its yearly study of the 'Most Fun States in America.' Overall Texas ranked as number 10. That’s a couple of steps down from last year. Wallet Hub determined each state's ranking based on 26 key factors, some of which include, best access to national parks, most marinas per capita and most performing arts theaters per capita. 

Texas was tied for number 1 for most restaurants per capita and most movie theaters per capita. 

The top 10 Most Fun States in America are: 

  1. California 
  2. Florida
  3. New York
  4. Washington 
  5. Colorado 
  6. Nevada
  7. Minnesota 
  8. Pennsylvania 
  9. Oregon 
  10. Texas 

Check out all of Wallet Hub's finding in the link below.

Via: Guidelive

Tags: 
Wallet Hub
list
10
Texas
Most Fun
states
America

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes