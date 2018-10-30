Texas Native Willie Nelson To Be Honored By The Recording Academy

The Texas native country singer Willie Nelson will be honored by The Recording Academy's Producers and Engineers in 2019.

Old friends A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

The academy will celebrate Willie Nelson's career the day before the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019.

JUST VOTE! https://youtu.be/TtEbnFdHpho A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial) on Oct 26, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

"Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community," says President and CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow.

Nelson has eight Grammys under his name.

via Page Six