Texas Mom Leaves Baby In The Car While At The Club, Smiles During Mug Shot Photo

How does one find the joy in smiling when getting their mug shot taken?

Last weekend police in Copperas Cove received a call about a baby in an unlocked car outside of a nightclub in central Texas. When officers arrived they found the infant sound asleep and the mother inside the bar.

The mom 26-year-old Samantha Vaughan told officers that she was there to pick up her husband, the officers noted that they could smell alcohol on Vaughan.

When the officers tried to arrest her, she began screaming profanity and racial slurs. Vaughn allegedly pulled away and resisted arrest. According to documents, she slammed her forehead into the metal bars while in the back of the police car.

She was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, making terroristic threats to a public servant and resisting arrest. When time came to her photo, she smiled. Vaughn’s mug shot has since gone viral.

Texas mom all smiles after leaving infant in car while she drank at bar https://t.co/Kmn9p3yi1u pic.twitter.com/3myxjx2s3J — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2019

Via: New York Post