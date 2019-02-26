Texas Man Plans On Living At A Holiday Inn Instead Of A Nursing Home

Where do you plan on living when you retire? Do plan on moving to Florida? Do you see yourself driving across the country in an RV or living in a nursing home surrounded by like-minded people?

This Texas man doesn’t plan on doing any of those things.

Terry Robinson of Spring, Texas posted on Facebook that he and his wife plan on living their “golden years” in a Holiday Inn hotel, instead of a nursing home. He did the math and gave a pretty convincing argument as to why the Holiday Inn is better.

Terry says that the cost of living in a nursing home just isn’t worth it and sites that it’s cheaper to stay at the Holiday Inn. The average cost for a nursing home care costs about $188.00 per day, while a long term stay discount plus a senior discount at the Holiday Inn, will cost $59.23 per night. That price also includes breakfast and afternoon happy hour.

“That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities, and special TV movies.”

Terry even noted that they take care of everything at the Holiday Inn and have security personnel at night. “They fix everything, and apologize for the inconvenience. The Inn has a night security person and daily room service. The maid checks to see if you are ok. If not, they’ll call an ambulance.”

What Terry really likes is that at the Inn they treat you like a customer, not a patient.

Seems like everyone agrees with Terry that Holiday Inn is the better choice, seeing that his post has received more than a hundred thousand shares and ten thousand likes. Read Terry's full post down below.

Not to mention most nursing homes don’t include a swimming pool, work out room, or a spa, while Holiday Inn does. Just Incase you forgot there are multiple Holiday Inns around the country; you could stay at an Inn in Hawaii instead of Texas.

Don’t be surprised if you start seeing more and more people living at the Holiday Inn when they get older.

Via: CBS DFW