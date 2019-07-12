Texas Man Reels In A Fish, Discovers A Giant Snake Trying To Eat It

You can catch a lot of different fish here in Texas. One man managed to reel in the circle of life.

While fishing in the bayou, a man caught a catfish that happened to have a giant snake wrapped around it. He posted a video of his strange catch on Twitter. You can see the fish still breathing while the snake sinks its teeth into it.

Looks like he went home without a fish. Check out the video below.

The things I go through with bayou fishing -------- pic.twitter.com/5E5qqg6Ira — TEXAS WILD BOY---- (@ChaseThePlayBoy) July 8, 2019

Via: Geek