Texas Man Reels In A Fish, Discovers A Giant Snake Trying To Eat It

July 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
bayou

Photo By Getty Images

You can catch a lot of different fish here in Texas. One man managed to reel in the circle of life. 

While fishing in the bayou, a man caught a catfish that happened to have a giant snake wrapped around it. He posted a video of his strange catch on Twitter. You can see the fish still breathing while the snake sinks its teeth into it. 

Looks like he went home without a fish. Check out the video below. 

