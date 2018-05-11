Texas Makes The Top 10 Among States That Drink The Most Beer

We love beer, oh yes we do! We love beer, how 'bout you?

Congrats are in order for our great state of Texas. In the great beer race of 2017, we took home 10th place for drinking the most beer in the United States. Of course, that's out of all fifty states.

Based on a study by 24/7 Wall Street, Texans drink an average of 31.8 gallons of beer a year per capita. However, if we base things on overall beer...Texas takes the #2 spot in overall gallons with 626.3 million per year.

Here's to you doing your part to win in 2018!