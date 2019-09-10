Someone Lit One Of The Cadillac’s At The Cadillac Ranch On Fire

September 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cadillac Ranch

Photo by BIPS/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Why would someone do this to such a unique piece of artwork?

Over the weekend it was reported that someone lit one of the Cadillac’s at the Cadillac Ranch on route 66 near Amarillo on fire. 

The Cadillac Ranch posted on Facebook that local police are looking for the one responsible; they also noted that the structural integrity of the Cadillac that was set on fire is still intact. 

"Last night, the oldest of the 10 Cadillac’s was set on fire. Though we're heartbroken by this act of vandalism and the layers of history that were so carelessly destroyed, fortunately, the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound. When all is said and done, the Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history—despite the callous attempt to erase it. Much like their West Texas home, these Cadillac’s are iconic for their strength—through adversity, drought, wind, and fire, they remain standing through the decades. The authorities are searching for the arsonist(s). If found, we do intend to press charges. If anyone has any information that could lead to the apprehension of the culprit(s), please contact the Potter County Sherrif's Office at (806) 379-2900.”

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
Cadillac Ranch
Fire
Texas Landmark
Route 66

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes