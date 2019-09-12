Texas Fraternity Bought $7,500 Worth Of White Claw During Shortage

Last week news broke that there would soon be a shortage of everyone’s favorite summertime drink, White Claw Hard Seltzer.

If you go to your local grocery store right now you might just find a case or two or nothing at all. Now it looks like we may have found the culprit of who bought all the White Claw.

An H-E-B employee in Austin, Texas posted a picture last Saturday on Twitter of a group of guys buying $7,500 worth of White Claw Hard Seltzer. Apparently, an unnamed fraternity in Austin bought three pallets worth of the popular beverage.

It looks like they bought every flavor too, you think they'll share or start selling cans at parties? The photo has since gone viral, you can check it out below.

Via: Vice