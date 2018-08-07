Texas Couple Strikes A Pose Inside Buc-ee's To Celebrate Their Love

Texas, young love, and Buc-ee's...it doesn't get much better than that!

Brooks Taylor and her boyfriend Trevor Waters of Katy, Texas were looking to do something special to celebrate their love for each other. Of course, a photoshoot was the obvious choice, but where would be the perfect place to encapsulate those googley eyed moments? According to Taylor, Buc-ee's is the perfect place. She said,

"We have Buc-ee's and no other state has that. We thought that would be super special and different."

So Taylor and her boyfriend had Hello Darlin Photography take tons of pics at Buc-ee's. And yes, they turned out adorable!

Ok, so they did miss one photo opportunity. It would have been hilariously cute to have them barely holding hands as they separate into the cleanest restrooms on Earth!!!!!!