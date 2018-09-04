Texas Country Singer, George Strait's Drummer Dies In Car Crash

Texas' own country singer, George Strait has lost his drummer due to a car crash in Tennessee.

Michael A. Kennedy, who was Strait's drummer for roughly 30 years, was driving west in a 1999 GMC where, just before 4pm, crashed.

"Our hearts are broken," says the Poteet country singer in an email. "It's going to be very strange not being able to look over and see him there in his spot on stage and very emotional ... for all of us and his fans. The band will never be the same. A part of us is gone forever. We all loved Mike and will miss him terribly. He was just a solid a friend to us all as he was a drummer, and that was damn solid. Our hearts and prayers are with his family. The Lord has him now. Rest in peace, my friend."

Kennedy hit a tractor trailer as the trailer was merging into the lane. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt but according to local authorities the seatbelt wouldn't have saved him either.

RIP Mike

via WFAA