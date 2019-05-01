Boy Wears Whataburger Float Costume To School Parade

We're going to need to borrow that costume for Halloween this year.

Every year at Hutchins Elementary School in San Antonio they have a Fiesta parade and festival, the theme for this year was “wearable floats”. A little odd for a theme but that just makes it more fun.

Mari Guzman knew her son wanted to go all out but wasn’t sure how. That when Mari’s mother came up with the idea of doing a Whataburger float costume.

Guzman tells ABC 13 News that the family pulled an all night to make the float perfect. "My son loved the idea, we went to Whataburger and they were generous enough to help out. It started with a simple idea and we kept adding to it. We pulled a couple of all-nighters and then it was done."

The final product was flawless and included an order number, orange tray, and ketchup packets. Check out the picture Mari posted on Facebook down below.