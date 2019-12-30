Texas Boy Gets Magnifying Glass For Christmas, Sets Front Yard On Fire

The dry weather on Christmas day probably didn’t help the family’s situation.

A family from McKinney, Texas thought it would be a great idea to get their 12-year-old son a magnifying glass as a stocking stuffer. Little did they know what adventure this would lead to.

Mom Nissa-Lynn Parson posted a video on Facebook saying they thought their son Cayden would use the magnifying glass he got for Christmas to help him read. Instead, he and his brother used it to light things on fire.

They started lighting newspapers on fire on the front porch. Once it got out of control they kicked the paper into the front yard where the fire started to grow. The boys panicked and ran inside to tell their parents.

Parson told FOX 4 News the family worked together to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbor's yard. They used blankets, buckets of water, and turned the sprinklers on to help put the fire out.

Luckily the fire was put out rather quickly and no one was hurt. Parsons says this will make a great story to tell for years to come.

"This will be a story passed down to generations and generations. ‘Remember the one year you lit the lawn on fire?’ Yeah, this will be a story that lasts a long time.”