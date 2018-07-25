Texas A&M University-Kingsville Professor Dresses Like A Cockroach During A City Council Meeting

Well, that's certainly a look that will get people's attention.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor, Patricia Polastri, is protesting the newly planted vegetation in Corpus Christi. Apparently since the new palm trees were installed there has been an influx of rodents and roaches in the area.

So in an effort to make the city council members aware of the problem and in hopes of a solution, Polastri showed up at the city council meeting wearing a cockroach costume.

And this isn't the first time Polastri has done something this drastic. Last month she brought a bag of dead roaches to the meeting. Now that's passion.