Terry Crews Answers The Internet's Most Searched Questions About Himself

Trending #8 on YouTube today is Terry Crews auto-completed interview!

Everything anyone has ever wanted to know about the actor is revealed in this video.

The interview created by Wired, has been done with other celebrities before where the web's "Most Searched" Questions on Google are answered by the artists themselves.

Questions like: "Is Terry Crews Spanish?" "Is Terry Crews bigger than The Rock?" "What does Terry Crews eat?" etc etc are answered and some of these questions (and answers) are hilarious!