Jack Black & Kyle Gass Surprised A Tenacious D Cover Band Before Their Sold Out Dallas Show

When news broke that Tenacious D would be coming to Dallas, local tribute band Tenacious NR/CD knew they had to perform for the band in some way or form.

Months before Tenacious D’s October show at the Bomb Factory, lead singer for the cover band Nick Russo contacted Tenacious D’s bass player, John Spiker. He invited him and the rest of the band to their show at Three Links that was taking place the same night as their show.

Spiker responded to Russo letting him know that they would try to make it and to remind him, as it gets closer. Russo reminded days before their show and got a response saying that someone from Tenacious D would try and make it out.

Russo didn’t think anyone from the band would show up. Little did Russo know that both Jack Black and Kyle Gass would make an appearance and play on stage with him before their show at the Bomb Factory.

Black and Gass shocked everyone at Three Links when they popped in. The two helped sing ‘39’ with the tribute band. Check out the video of their surprise performance.

Via: Dallas Observer