[VIDEO] Teens Attempt To Use A Rotary Phone For The First Time And Struggle

Remember back in the day when you could just dial the phone operator and they would patch you threw? It was a much simpler time.

Today’s kids will never know what it was even like to use a pay phone. One dad busted out an old rotary phone to see if his kids could dial a simple phone number. Luckily for the rest us he recorded the whole thing.

Kevin Burnstead gave his sons four minutes to dial one phone number. While the boys tried to figure out how to use the phone, their parents can be heard yelling out hints to help them along. For starters, it would help if they picked the phone up off the hook.

Has it really been that long since we all used rotary phones? Check out the video below.

Video of 17 year olds dial a rotary phone

Do you think your kids could dial a phone number correctly on a rotary phone?

Via: FOX 4 News