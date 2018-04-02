Teens Are Now Snorting Condoms In Latest Internet Challenge

We saw the Mannequin Challenge and the Invisible Box Challenge. Those were fun for a while. We lived through the Tide Pod Challenge. That was gross and dangerous.

Now, people are the internet are obsessed another gross, dangerous, and absolutely dumb challenge known as the "Condom Snorting Challenge." It's exactly what you think it is. People will stuff an unwrapped condom up their nose and inhale until it exits from their mouth. Apparently, this challenge has been around for years but recently has re-emerged on social media as we've all become less prone to do the smart thing.

What has my career come to... teens snorting condoms? Oh geez.



Tonight on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cBMB7yMR5e — Evan West (@TV_Evan) March 31, 2018

Teens are snorting condoms in latest ridiculously dangerous social media trend. https://t.co/thcNShlx0M pic.twitter.com/tIFClPLtSS — LADbible (@ladbible) April 2, 2018

It's become a dark day in the world when you have to tell teens not to shove anything, much less a condom, up their nose. Isn't that a lesson learned when they are barely out of diapers?

Via USA Today