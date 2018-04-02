Condoms

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Teens Are Now Snorting Condoms In Latest Internet Challenge

April 2, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT

We saw the Mannequin Challenge and the Invisible Box Challenge.  Those were fun for a while.  We lived through the Tide Pod Challenge.  That was gross and dangerous.  

Now, people are the internet are obsessed another gross, dangerous, and absolutely dumb challenge known as the "Condom Snorting Challenge."  It's exactly what you think it is.  People will stuff an unwrapped condom up their nose and inhale until it exits from their mouth.  Apparently, this challenge has been around for years but recently has re-emerged on social media as we've all become less prone to do the smart thing.  

It's become a dark day in the world when you have to tell teens not to shove anything, much less a condom, up their nose.  Isn't that a lesson learned when they are barely out of diapers? 

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Internet
social media
internet challenge
Condom Snorting Challenge
condoms
gross
Weird
teens
teenagers
health