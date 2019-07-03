Teen Mowed An American Flag Into Yard At His North Texas Home
Last week 17-year-old Cameron James of Haslet, Texas lost his friend who was deployed over in Arizona.
Cameron wanted to honor him during the July 4th holiday and did so by mowing an American flag into his front yard on Monday. Cameron told NBC DFW, that the process took about four hours to complete and was well worth it.
Check out the view from above in the clip below.
AMAZING tribute: --------— Corey Davis (@WFLACorey) July 3, 2019
A 17-year-old honored his friend who died on duty in the Army by mowing the American flag into his lawn. ----https://t.co/pVBqBNrDqD pic.twitter.com/dWtzcLs5Or