Teen Mowed An American Flag Into Yard At His North Texas Home

July 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
American Flag made of gravel

Photo By Getty Images

Last week 17-year-old Cameron James of Haslet, Texas lost his friend who was deployed over in Arizona. 

Cameron wanted to honor him during the July 4th holiday and did so by mowing an American flag into his front yard on Monday. Cameron told NBC DFW, that the process took about four hours to complete and was well worth it. 

Check out the view from above in the clip below. 

