Ted Danson Was Arrested Alongside Jane Fonda During Climate Change Protest

Actor Ted Danson spent some time in jail over the weekend.

Danson was arrested last Friday while protesting climate change outside the U.S. capitol. He wasn’t the only one walking away in handcuffs; Danson was accompanying actress Jane Fonda in her weekly protest.

The 'Cheers' actor could be seen smiling while walking away in zip-tie handcuffs. Danson, Fonda, and 30 other protesters were all charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Ted Danson said this was the first time that he’s been arrested and that it “sharpens the mind.” This is the third time this month that Jane Fonda has been taken into custody while protesting.

Fonda has been holding weekly protests outside the U.S. capitol, which she calls “Fire Drill Fridays”. This week’s theme was the “protection and restoration of our oceans.”

. @TedDanson was just arrested for the first time. This is an inconvenient crisis so we must get uncomfortable and put our bodies on the line to demand action on climate and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/5R3QOyGYEb — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Via: CBS News