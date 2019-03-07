Teachers In North Texas Can Watch Movies For Free At Alamo Drafthouse During Spring Break

If you're a teacher in the DFW area, you can go to your local Alamo Drafthouse to catch a movie for free, during Spring Break!

This amazing deal for teachers will start on March 11th and will run until the 14th at all North Texas Alamo Drafthouse locations, including Richardson, Dallas, Irving and Denton. This is good for any movie before 5pm during the week.

The movie theater says that all teachers need a break from working so hard to educate our students, just hoping they don't run into their students at the movies.

This also goes for homeschooling parents as well. All you need to bring is your school ID or homeschool documentation and you'll receive your free ticket. One ticket per day during Spring Break.

via Guide Live