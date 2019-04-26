Here Are All The Easter Eggs Spotted In Taylor Swifts New Music Video “ME!”

Taylor Swift nearly broke the Internet when she surprised everyone with a new single. The last couple of months Taylor Swift has been leaving hints all over social media that new music is coming.

Now it's finally here, her new song titled “ME!” features Panic! At The Discos Brandon Urie, and is all about individuality and embracing your uniqueness according to Swift. She even dropped a new music video that’s littered with Easter eggs and callbacks to previous songs. Here are a few that have been spotted so far.

The music video itself is a direct response to "Look What You Made Me Do" the first single from her last album. That music video was dark and edgy, while this one is bright and colorful.

The snake from her Reputation album is the first thing you see, and it explodes into butterflies.

There is a shot of a wall that features nothing but baby chicks surrounding a portrait of the Dixie Chicks. Some fans believe that the two will work together in the near future.

It’s been rumored that Swift was secretly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In the video we see Brandon Urie propose to Swift with a ring. Maybe she did get engaged after all.

"Look What You Made Me Do" music video ends with hundreds of different versions of Taylor Swift from her past, while this lyric "I'm the only one of me, baby that's the fun of me," suggests she's ready to embrace all aspects of herself and her individuality.

Check out the video below, can you spot any other Easter eggs?

Video of Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) ft. Brendon Urie

Via: Entertainment Tonight