Taylor Swifts Dad Delivered Pizza To Her Fans Waiting In Line For Hours

August 22, 2019
Taylor Swift may be giving her fans a new album, but let's face it her dad was the real hero at her Central Park concert. 

The night before Swift was set to perform on Good Morning America in Central Park, hundreds of her fans lined up the day before eager to get in. To help pass the time and to make sure her fans were well taken of members of Swift's team and her dad Scott Swift passed out dozens of pizzas to all of her fans. 

Some of her fans recognized her dad and asked for selfies with him. Of course, he said yes who wouldn’t want a selfie with Taylor Swift's dad? About 3,000 fans made it into Swifts Central Park Concert. 

