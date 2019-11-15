Taylor Swift Claims Her Former Label Won’t Let Her Perform Her Old Hits

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift posted on social media that her former label, Big Machine Label Group had blocked her from performing a medley of her biggest hits at the American Music Awards.

Swift also claimed that the company would not allow her to use those songs in a Netflix biographical documentary. Taylor asked her fans to take action against the company and tell the owners, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, how they feel about the situation.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Big Machine responded on Friday morning to Swifts message and said that they didn’t block her from performing her songs at the American Music Awards or using her songs for her Netflix special.

“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

Via: NPR