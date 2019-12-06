Taylor Swift Releases Christmas Song, Christmas Tree Farm

The video was made from a compilation of old home movies

December 6, 2019
Taylor Swift is not letting the end of the year slow her down. She is one busy artist. To end the decade she dropped a new album, has the Miss Americana documentary and is prepping for next year's Lover Fest stadium shows, but as if that was not enough she has also took to twitter to announce she just released a self-written a Christmas song. 

It's called 'Christmas Tree Farm'. She added an adorable home movie compilation to go along with her festive track. The video shows Swifts Christmas joy with scenes from her childhood. The home movie compilation captures the moment when Swift opened one of her favorite gifts that year, a guitar.

Check it out below.

The song and video for "Christmas Tree Farm" dropped at midnight on Thursday. "Pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song," Swift says in a tweet.

To add a cherry on top to a successful career Swift will become the first-ever recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Women in Music Event on Dec. 12. Keep on rocking T-Swift.

Via: CNN

