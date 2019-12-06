Taylor Swift Releases Christmas Song, Christmas Tree Farm

Taylor Swift is not letting the end of the year slow her down. She is one busy artist. To end the decade she dropped a new album, has the Miss Americana documentary and is prepping for next year's Lover Fest stadium shows, but as if that was not enough she has also took to twitter to announce she just released a self-written a Christmas song.

It's called 'Christmas Tree Farm'. She added an adorable home movie compilation to go along with her festive track. The video shows Swifts Christmas joy with scenes from her childhood. The home movie compilation captures the moment when Swift opened one of her favorite gifts that year, a guitar.

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now --https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019

Check it out below.

Video of Taylor Swift - Christmas Tree Farm

The song and video for "Christmas Tree Farm" dropped at midnight on Thursday. "Pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song," Swift says in a tweet.

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos --‍--‍--‍--) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm -------------------------- pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

To add a cherry on top to a successful career Swift will become the first-ever recipient of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Women in Music Event on Dec. 12. Keep on rocking T-Swift.

Via: CNN