Taylor Swift Is Now The World's Highest Paid Celebrity

Taylor Swift is now the highest-paid celebrity in the world.

Forbes has dropped its list of highest-paid celebrities for 2019. Last year she made the list, but now she's back on the top earning $185 Million In Pre-Tax Income. Since last years list was released to now, Swifts estimated pay grew by 131%.

Part of why Swift's income grew so much was due to her changing record labels last year, along with her 2018 Reputation Tour grossing $266.1 million. Earlier this year her new single ‘ME’ debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following Swift is Kylie Jenner earning $170 million, Kanye West with 150 million, Lionel Messi at $127 million and Ed Sheeran with 110 million.

Via: TMZ