Taylor Swift Is Now The World's Highest Paid Celebrity

July 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Taylor Swift

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Taylor Swift is now the highest-paid celebrity in the world. 

Forbes has dropped its list of highest-paid celebrities for 2019. Last year she made the list, but now she's back on the top earning $185 Million In Pre-Tax Income. Since last years list was released to now, Swifts estimated pay grew by 131%. 

Part of why Swift's income grew so much was due to her changing record labels last year, along with her 2018 Reputation Tour grossing $266.1 million. Earlier this year her new single ‘ME’ debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Following Swift is Kylie Jenner earning $170 million, Kanye West with 150 million, Lionel Messi at $127 million and Ed Sheeran with 110 million.

Via: TMZ 

 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Forbes
Highest Paid Celebrity
list

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes