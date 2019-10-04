Jimmy Fallon Shows Video Of Taylor Swift Freaking Out Over A Banana Post Lasik Surgery

October 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Taylor Swift

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Its always fun seeing a friend or relative all drugged up after surgery and watching them do and say goofy things.

Taylor Swift’s mom thought it would be pretty hilarious to record her after she had Lasik done. 

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Fallon revealed that her mom gave him footage of her after she had Lasik surgery. Swift says she had no idea the video even existed; it showed her freaking out over a banana.

Check out the video below. Has someone ever recorded a video of you after having surgery?

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

