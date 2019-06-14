Taylor Swift Shows Off Back Tattoo In Art Cover For Her Latest Single

There’s always a deeper meaning to everything Taylor Swift releases.

Swift is getting ready to drop her seventh album later this year; on Thursday night she released a new single along with a very interesting piece of cover art.

She posted the art cover on Instagram. The cover appears to be Swift in a trailer park wearing a pink bikini. We see only her back that features a massive tattoo of a snake turning into a dozens of butterflies.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 13, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

The same imagery can be found in her music video for ‘ME!’ so far fans have determined that it most likely symbolizes Swift's transition from the darker, snake themes of her Reputation album to a feeling of being reborn and happy.

Via: The Inquisitor