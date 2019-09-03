Taylor Swift Covers Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’

September 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Taylor Swift

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features

Taylor Swift has been out promoting her new album ‘Lover’; during an interview in New York Swift performed a couple of new songs along with some of her older ones. 

Swift even performed a cover of Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’, a song she calls “the most sad, beautiful song ever.” Before playing the love song, Swift explained how she would drive around Nashville listening to this song.

“I love this song so much. I remember driving around Nashville when I first had my driver’s license just screaming the words to this song. The type of love that this song sings about is unconditional love… I think true, unconditional love is like, do you love someone so much that you would even love them if they didn’t love you anymore? That is unconditional love. That’s what this song sings about.” 

The song was originally written by Billy Nicholls and was first released by Leo Sayer in 1978, Collins then did a cover of the song for his 2002 record ‘Testify’.

Check out Taylor Swift cover of ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ below.

Via: Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Cover
Lover
new album
Phil Collins
Can't Stop Loving You

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes