Taylor Hawkins Says He Turned Down The Opportunity Of Joining Guns N’ Roses

“They wanted to know if I could come in and try out. It was kind of otherworldly.”

November 11, 2019
Taylor Hawkins

Credit: Imagn/ Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Taylor Hawkins the Foo Fighters drummer says he once turned down the offer to join the band Guns N’ Roses. He says he was approached by Axl Rose to join his new line-up of Guns N’ Roses after the original members left. 

He said his mom called him with the news.  She told him that someone from Guns N’ Roses management team was looking for him. When he was approached with the offer Hawkins was touring with the Foo Fighters for their 1999 album, ‘There Is Nothing Left to Lose’.

He says, “They wanted to know if I could come in and try out.  It was kind of otherworldly.”

Hawkins turned down the opportunity after he received advice from another known drummer, Roger Taylor.

Taylor explained the amazing chemistry between him and Dave, that might not be the same with Axl.

Hawkins agreed as he explains Dave and him are like brothers.

