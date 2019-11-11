Taylor Hawkins Could Have Been Drummer for Guns N' Roses

In a recent interview, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins opened up about the time he had a shot at being the drummer for Guns 'n' Roses.  

It was 1999 and the Foo Fighters were out on tour.  That's when Hawkins got a call from home.  

“Axl was trying to get together a new version of Guns N’ Roses, and I think he was checking around for people,” Hawkins said. “They wanted to know if I would come in and try out or whatever. It was kind of otherworldly.”  

But before giving them an answer, he reached out to Queen's Roger Taylor for advice.  

“[H]e said, ‘I see you and Dave onstage and there’s something you can’t buy there. There’s something between you guys that might not be there with Axl Rose.’ And he was right.”

-story via ultimateclassicrock.com 



 



 

