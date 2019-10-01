Target Stores Will Host A Free PAW Patrol Halloween Event This Month

October 1, 2019
Paw Patrol Characters

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Do your kids love dressing up and to get free candy? Are your kid's huge fans of the Nickelodeo show PAW Patrol? If so, then do we have a treat for you. 

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and that’s no fun, luckily Target is holding a PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treating event at their stores on the weekend.  

The free “PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat" is taking place at select stores all around the country on Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children are encouraged to dress up and show off their costumes. There will be giveaways along with a showing of an exclusive episode of "PAW Patrol."

Click HERE to see all the participating Target stores in your area. 

Via: My San Antonio 

