Target Is Selling $5 Neon Halloween Lights

September 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Halloween Lights

Photo By Getty Images

It may be September, but department stores have already pulled out all of their Halloween decorations.

Who cares if your neighbor thinks it’s too early to start decorating for Halloween, there’s no beating a good deal. You might want to stop by Target because their dollar section is full of the best Halloween decorations. 

Right now you can raid the dollar section and pick up some faux neon lights. They come in bat, pumpkin, and a witch's hat and are all multi colored. The best part is that these cool Halloween lights are only $5. Better hurry and grab these lights before their gone or before they raise the price.

Via: Pop Sugar

