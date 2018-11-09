Tamara Mowry Shares A Beautiful Tribute To Her Niece, Who Was Killed In The Borderline Shooting

Sadly, on Wednesday night, 12 innocent lives were taken after a mass shooting at a bar in California. Among those victims was 18-year old, Pepperdine freshman Alaina, who also happens to be the niece of Tamara Mowry Housley of Sister, Sister and The Real.

As any family would be, Tamara and her husband Adam Housley were devastated by the news. Somehow in the midst of their mourning, Tamara managed to post a gut wrenching tribute to her beautiful niece, saying...

"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."

Some days there are just no words. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tamara and her family during this very difficult time.