Tallulah Willis Pays Tribute To Her Father Bruce, With Fifth Element Halloween Costume

When your parents are celebrities it’s a little easier to come up with a Halloween costume.

Tallulah Willis daughter of actor Bruce Willis, paid tribute to one of her one of father’s most famous movies, The Fifth Element. Tallulah dawned the iconic outfit Milla Jovovich’s character Leeloo wore in the film along with the neon orange wig.

She captioned the photo "Seno Akta Gamat," an alien phrase from the film. Check out the picture below.

Seno Akta Gamat A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

Via: USA Today