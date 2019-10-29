Tallulah Willis Pays Tribute To Her Father Bruce, With Fifth Element Halloween Costume

She nailed it!

October 29, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tallulah and Bruce Willis

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features

When your parents are celebrities it’s a little easier to come up with a Halloween costume. 

Tallulah Willis daughter of actor Bruce Willis, paid tribute to one of her one of father’s most famous movies, The Fifth Element. Tallulah dawned the iconic outfit Milla Jovovich’s character Leeloo wore in the film along with the neon orange wig. 

She captioned the photo "Seno Akta Gamat," an alien phrase from the film. Check out the picture below. 

Seno Akta Gamat

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on

Via: USA Today

Tags: 
The Fifth Element
Bruce Willis
Halloween Costume
Tallulah Willis
tribute
Picture