Taco Bell Will Begin Paying Managers At Select Locations $100,000 A Year

Taco Bell made a big announcement on Thursday, stating that they will begin offering their employees more benefits.

Starting on January 1st, the fast-food giant will begin offering employees at their corporate-owned restaurants at least 24 hours of paid sick time a year. Before, employees were not offered paid sick time; in order to be eligible for this new benefit, employees must be on the job for 90 days.

That wasn’t the only benefit Taco Bell announced. The fast food chain will begin offering restaurant managers at company-owned franchises $100,000 salary. Most managers at Taco Bell make between $50,000 to $80,000 a year.

In a statement released by Taco Bell, the company hopes to increase restaurant performance through employee morale.

"Through these initiatives, Taco Bell aims to enhance restaurant performance, employee satisfaction, and support recruitment and retention.''

The company also announced its plans on being more environmentally friendly. By 2025 they plan on using sustainable packaging that will be recyclable, reusable, or compostable, while each restaurant will be fitted with recycling and compost bins.

Via: Thrillist