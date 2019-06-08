Video Replaces Arnold Schwarzenegger With Sylvester Stallone In Terminator 2

Who were some of the biggest action stars of the ‘80s? Some of the names that probably come to mind are Jean Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Steven Seagal.

Now imagine if Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t land the titular role in James Cameron’s The Terminator?

It just wouldn't be the same, right? Or would it have been better if Sylvester Stallone were the Terminator? You don’t have to wonder because someone out there made a video of Stallone as the T-800 from 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'. After you watch this video you’ll wish Stallone were the terminator. An '80s Stallone would have been perfect as the T-800.

Check out the video below.

Via: Movie Web