Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Dolph Lundgren Reunited At A Party

Aging is inevitable no matter who you are, but your age isn’t going to stop you from having a good time with your closest friends.

That’s exactly how Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Dolph Lundgren feel when getting a chance to hang out together. The three biggest action stars of the ‘80s got together over the weekend at a party that Arnold was hosting.

The three posed for a couple of selfies, while Stallone took a video of them hanging out. He posted the video on social media and captioned it “Men that refuse to grow up. Actually why bother??? We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracfullly!!!!!!”

Dolph Lundgren posted a photo of the three of them with a boa constrictor. In the photo, Arnold thanked him for coming out. You could say they had an Expendables reunion.

