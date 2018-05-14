Superman Actress Margot Kidder, Passes Away at 69

Margot Kidder is best known for portraying Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" franchise.

Kidder passed away at her home in Livingston, Montana. Her death was announced by the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A cause of death has not yet to be determined.

Margot's career kicked off in the early 70's when she starred in films with Gene Wilder and Robert Redford. Her career rose to new heights when she landed the role of Lois Lane in Superman 1978. Kidder's career hit a minor set back when she had a very publicized meltdown in 1996. In the 2000's she made guest appearances on “Smallville,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “The L Word”, she eventually starred on a Broadway production of “The Vagina Monologues”.

Kidder was 69 at the time of her passing.

Via: Variety