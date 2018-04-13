100.3 Jack FM,High School,Fight Club,Substitute Teacher,Ryan Fish,Arrested,Police,Viral,Videos,Montville High School

Dreamstime

Substitute Teacher Arrested For Running A Fight Club In His Classroom

April 13, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
Shows

Ryan Fish, a 23-year-old substitute teacher, was fired by Montville High School back in October. Fish was then arrested on April 12, facing several charges, including risk of injury to a minor. The former math teacher was let go after alarming videos surfaced of Fish encouraging and even organizing fights in his classroom.

Fish told police that the organized fights, which began in September, were simply "horse play." He went on to admit to encouraging the fights, saying  “The truth is, I’m an idiot and wanted to befriend them."

Students claim that Fish also allowed them to draw crude pictures on a board, admitted to smoking marijuana and shared his social media information.

Tags: 
100.3 Jack FM
High School
Fight Club
Substitute Teacher
Ryan Fish
arrested
Police
Viral
videos
Montville High School
READ MORE READ LESS