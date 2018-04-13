Substitute Teacher Arrested For Running A Fight Club In His Classroom

Ryan Fish, a 23-year-old substitute teacher, was fired by Montville High School back in October. Fish was then arrested on April 12, facing several charges, including risk of injury to a minor. The former math teacher was let go after alarming videos surfaced of Fish encouraging and even organizing fights in his classroom.

Fish told police that the organized fights, which began in September, were simply "horse play." He went on to admit to encouraging the fights, saying “The truth is, I’m an idiot and wanted to befriend them."

Students claim that Fish also allowed them to draw crude pictures on a board, admitted to smoking marijuana and shared his social media information.