Substitute Teacher Arrested For Running A Fight Club In His Classroom
Ryan Fish, a 23-year-old substitute teacher, was fired by Montville High School back in October. Fish was then arrested on April 12, facing several charges, including risk of injury to a minor. The former math teacher was let go after alarming videos surfaced of Fish encouraging and even organizing fights in his classroom.
“MHS Fightclub” #FreeMrFish pic.twitter.com/8m3nEoUBQl— Anthony (@ant_thomas7) April 12, 2018
Fish told police that the organized fights, which began in September, were simply "horse play." He went on to admit to encouraging the fights, saying “The truth is, I’m an idiot and wanted to befriend them."
Students claim that Fish also allowed them to draw crude pictures on a board, admitted to smoking marijuana and shared his social media information.
Social media is abuzz about 1st rule of #fightclub after this story about a former substitute teacher at #Montville HS accused of supervising fight clubs in class went viral. I interviewed Ryan Fish after his arraignment about it @FOX61News @TwitterMoments https://t.co/ct8I8JpkKX pic.twitter.com/jPd8E8bZOa— Nia Hamm (@niahammTV) April 12, 2018