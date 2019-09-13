This High School Let Their Student’s Dress Up For There ID Photos

September 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Everyone has to take a school photo whether you like it or not. At least this high school in Michigan lets their students dress up. 

It’s become a tradition at North Farmington High School to let the seniors dress up as whatever they want when taking photos for their school ID badge. It doesn’t have to formal wear, they can bring their own costumes and it is perfectly fine.

This year students got pretty creative and dressed up as Jim from ‘The Office’, Princess Fiona from ‘Shrek’ and Russell From ‘Up’. 

Check out some of their hilarious photos down below. 

