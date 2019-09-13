This High School Let Their Student’s Dress Up For There ID Photos

Everyone has to take a school photo whether you like it or not. At least this high school in Michigan lets their students dress up.

It’s become a tradition at North Farmington High School to let the seniors dress up as whatever they want when taking photos for their school ID badge. It doesn’t have to formal wear, they can bring their own costumes and it is perfectly fine.

This year students got pretty creative and dressed up as Jim from ‘The Office’, Princess Fiona from ‘Shrek’ and Russell From ‘Up’.

Check out some of their hilarious photos down below.

“Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/DLLIS8MhKP — Jordan (@JordanPaholak) September 12, 2019

“Good afternoon, My name is Russell and I am a wilderness explorer in tribe 54” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/uk8a2HBqEK — Jon Brunette (@jbjon9951) September 12, 2019

me explaining to the photographer why she should retake my picture:



the photographer:#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7M8IV4ODb5 — UnconditionallyLa (@BigBabyLyric) September 12, 2019

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. #NFID20 @ferrisbueller pic.twitter.com/qYa9yHNvuZ — Dillon Sharp (@Di11Pickles) September 12, 2019

“Sit back there and say my hair ain’t luxurious , when you know it is” #NFID20 @KattWilliams pic.twitter.com/YE7lOZcL54 — Taj Cheathem (T--✌------) (@CrownKing522) September 12, 2019

Via: Mashable