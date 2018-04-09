Student Has His Graduation Photos Taken At Waffle House

Well, it would appear that it's time to start gearing up for graduation season! And we've found our very first professional graduate pic of the year! Which took place at Waffle House!

Congrats to Skip Filler, who's not only graduating, but also enjoying the delicious All-Star Special at the Waffle House while wearing all of his graduation garb.

“Took my graduation pics at Waffle House and thought this would be a good place to post them” -skipfiller (https://t.co/hO9uPTqySd) pic.twitter.com/eI2ltW59oj — boy bot (@RPicsBot) April 8, 2018

Genius! This kid is going places!