Latest ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Features Some Great Tunes & Hawkins Hot New Lifeguard

May 21, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dacre Montgomery

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, but the 'Stranger Things' season 3 premiere is still more than a month away. 

Looks like summer in Hawkins, Indiana is heating up as we get a glimpse of the new lifeguard in the latest look at season 3. We see everybody in town hanging out poolside including mikes mom Karen Wheeler, as she and the other moms are excited to see Billy the new lifeguard come out during his shift change. 

The new trailer also gives us a taste of what songs we'll get to hear this season as it features “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats. Check out the clip below, season 3 of 'Stranger Things' hits Netflix this summer on July 4th. 

Via: Deadline 

Tags: 
Stranger Things
Season 3
billy
New
Lifeguard
trailer
Moms

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes