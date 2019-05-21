Latest ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer Features Some Great Tunes & Hawkins Hot New Lifeguard

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, but the 'Stranger Things' season 3 premiere is still more than a month away.

Looks like summer in Hawkins, Indiana is heating up as we get a glimpse of the new lifeguard in the latest look at season 3. We see everybody in town hanging out poolside including mikes mom Karen Wheeler, as she and the other moms are excited to see Billy the new lifeguard come out during his shift change.

The new trailer also gives us a taste of what songs we'll get to hear this season as it features “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats. Check out the clip below, season 3 of 'Stranger Things' hits Netflix this summer on July 4th.

Video of Stranger Things 3 | Summer in Hawkins | Netflix

Via: Deadline