"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying

During Sunday night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wasn't there due to a knee injury, but sent a video for her Best Performance In A Show award.

“Landing the role of Eleven in @Stranger_Things has changed my life.” Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown for winning Best Performance in a Show ❤️| Tune into the #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dRODnOPKDz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

E News reports Millie left Twitter June 13 due to trolls using her in homophobic memes last week. Now, Millie's followers are unable to comment on her Instagram posts.

Congrats to Millie on her award and kudos on her anti-bullying stand!