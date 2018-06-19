"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying

June 19, 2018
Billy Kidd
Millie Bobby Brown

Photo: PA Images/SIPA USA

During Sunday night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wasn't there due to a knee injury, but sent a video for her Best Performance In A Show award.

E News reports Millie left Twitter June 13 due to trolls using her in homophobic memes last week. Now, Millie's followers are unable to comment on her Instagram posts.

Congrats to Millie on her award and kudos on her anti-bullying stand!

 

