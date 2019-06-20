Stranger Things: Here Are The Movies That Inspired The New Season 3
Let’s just say the 80s don’t only live on 100.3 Jack FM!
June 20, 2019
We're only days away from Season 3 of Stranger Things: premiering on a Netflix account near you on the 4th of July!
To say the least, the Duffer brothers (the heart of the hit television show) are keeping plot details under wraps. However, in a recent interview, they indulged some of the movies that inspired the new season: which they say will be fun, horrifying and intense.
Here they are:
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
The Thing
Romancing the Stone
Midnight Run
Indiana Jones
Jurassic Park
The films of David Cronenberg (Scanners, Videodrome, The Dead Zone, The Fly and/or Dead Ringers, maybe?)
I'm ready and willing to binge!
Source: Entertainment Weekly