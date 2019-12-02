Stone Temple Pilots Announce Unplugged Album And Tour In 2020

It's been 2 years since Jeff Gutt officially became Stone Temple Pilot's new frontman and now the band has announced their plans for a new acoustic album and unplugged tour.

The new album is titled "Perdida" and will drop February 7th.

“This is an album we’ve been wanting to make for quite some time,” said bassist Robert DeLeo. “Most of our songs start acoustically and we felt these would come across in the most genuine way if we kept them that way.”

STP will also be going on tour two days before the album releases playing mostly theaters and clubs. “We’ll probably have a keyboard player and another guitar player and some strings,” continued Robert DeLeo. “It’s always nice to add some wonderful musicians and hear what they’re doing to your music.”

"Perdida" Track List

1. “Fare Thee Well”

Video of Stone Temple Pilots – Fare Thee Well (Official Audio)

2. “Three Wishes”3. “Perdida”4. “I Didn’t Know The Time”5. “Years”6. “She’s My Queen”7. “Miles Away”8. “You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart”9. “I Once Sat At Your Table”10. “Sunburst”

-story via rollingstone.com