Sting And Jimmy Fallon Parody ‘Walking On The Moon’ By The Police

April 29, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Sting

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Trending

Jimmy Fallon sure loves making fun of old music videos. 

Last week Fallon had Sting as a guest on the Tonight Show; the two did their typical interview and then sang a classic by The Police with a fun new twist. The two dawned astronaut suits, set against the background of the moon and stars and parodied the 1979 hit “Walking on the Moon”. 

Fallon wore a white wig, while both of them floated around space chanting “Two Stings On The Moon”. Check out the hilarious video down below. 

Via: Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Sting
The Police
Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show
parody
Walking on the Moon
Two Stings on The Moon