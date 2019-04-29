Sting And Jimmy Fallon Parody ‘Walking On The Moon’ By The Police

Jimmy Fallon sure loves making fun of old music videos.

Last week Fallon had Sting as a guest on the Tonight Show; the two did their typical interview and then sang a classic by The Police with a fun new twist. The two dawned astronaut suits, set against the background of the moon and stars and parodied the 1979 hit “Walking on the Moon”.

Fallon wore a white wig, while both of them floated around space chanting “Two Stings On The Moon”. Check out the hilarious video down below.

Video of Two Stings on the Moon (The Police &quot;Walking on The Moon&quot; Parody)

Via: Rolling Stone